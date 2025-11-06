Mandya farmer who set himself ablaze succumbs to burns

<p>Mandya: Farmer M D Manjegowda (55) from Moodanahalli in K R Pet taluk, who tried to end his life by self-immolation, succumbed to burn injuries at Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru on Wednesday morning.</p>.<p>Alleging that he had not received compensation for the land acquired and the officials did not respond to the several petitions submitted, Manjegowda set himself ablaze after pouring petrol on his body at a park in front of the DC’s office in the city on Tuesday.</p>.<p>He had suffered 80% burns and was provided first aid at Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences before being shifted to Victoria hospital in Bengaluru for further treatment. However, Manjegowda succumbed to injuries, doctors said.</p>.Man accused of trying to steal two-wheeler set ablaze by villagers in Telangana, three held.<p><strong>Compensation</strong></p>.<p>Agriculture and Mandya District Incharge Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy assured of providing Rs 5 lakh compensation to the kin of the farmer.</p>.<p>On Wednesday, the minister visited Victoria hospital and paid his last respects to the deceased farmer.</p>.<p>He also consoled the family members. The minister assured of providing additional compensation after discussing the same with the chief minister.</p>