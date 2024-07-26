Mangaluru bar offers discount to students; police serves notice

Mangaluru: After the poster of a bar offering discounts for students went viral on social media, city police swung into action by serving notice to the owner of the bar.

Mangaluru Commissioner of Police Anupam Agrawal said, “On July 25, it came to our attention that some posters were being circulated via WhatsApp that Hotel Lalnag Inn in Derebail , was promoting alcohol consumption among students and minors with such messages on social media."