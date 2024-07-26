Mangaluru bar offers discount to students; police serves notice

Mangaluru: After the poster of a bar offering discounts for students went viral on social media, city police swung into action by serving notice to the owner of the bar.
Mangaluru Commissioner of Police Anupam Agrawal said, “On July 25, it came to our attention that some posters were being circulated via WhatsApp that Hotel Lalnag Inn in Derebail , was promoting alcohol consumption among students and minors with such messages on social media."
"It was a violation of Karnataka Excise Act, 1965 and the conditions specified under licensing provisions. Subsequently Excise Department has filed an FIR against the establishment under section 36 of Karnataka Excise Act, 1965. In fact, the Excise department is the only authority empowered to file a case under the violation," said the commissioner.
"But Mangaluru police are committed to preventing such kinds of activities in bars and pubs. Thus a notice was slapped on to the owner. All efforts will be made to prevent such violations in future. All police stations have been instructed to continuously monitor and check such incidents," the commissioner added.
Published 26 July 2024, 14:48 IST