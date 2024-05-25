Mangaluru: Elderly woman rescued by Emergency personnel from flooded house; kind neighbour provides her shelter

Mangaluru: The Kadri Fire and Emergency services personnel rescued a bed-ridden elderly woman after her house at Sagar Court Road in Kottara Chowki was flooded with rainwater in the wee hours of Saturday.

Sources in Kadri Fire and Emergency services personnel told DH that due to incessant rains flood water had inundated many houses including the house of elderly patient Lakshmi (80) at Sagar Court Road.

Following a distress call from one Yatish, fire service personnel rushed to the house and found gas cylinders and a refrigerator floating in the muddy water that had flooded the house. After wading through the waist-high water, the fire personnel, using clothes, shifted the elderly woman safely to another house in the vicinity.

"The elderly woman Lakshmi and her daughter Chandravathy had relocated to Mangaluru from Bengaluru here recently they had no relatives in Mangaluru. Therefore, we requested a kind neighbour on behalf of the elderly woman to provide shelter to the family for a day until the rain water receded," sources told DH.

Yatish profusely thanking fire department personnel for their swift action, adding that he was unable to contact the local corporator.

The team lead by Assistant Fire officer Abdul Hameed, Leading Fireman Chandrashekar Salian, Driver Dayakar, Fire personnel Shivaraj and Siddesh were involved in the shifting of elderly woman to safety, sources added.