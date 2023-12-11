Mangaluru girl’s short film selected for Cannes Festival

Mangaluru: Mangaluru girl Karen Kshiti Suvarna’s debut direction independent short format film Hide & Seek has been selected for the Cannes World Film Festival.

Hide and Seek, Directed by 20-year-old Karen Kshiti Suvarna from India is a 10-minute independent short film with a message on schizophrenia, and it's extreme consequences.

This is a relevant subject in today's world as we are witnessing family killings/public, mass killings due to depression and schizophrenia illness. Karen Kshiti Suvarna has been appreciated for her film making for its craft and art. The young director has narrated the thrilling story and conveyed the message on the buzzing topic of modern world schizophrenia .

This film is produced by Visica Films and FMD Productions along with Mohan and Manu Gorur as Co Producers. This film has cinematography by Anil Kumar k and background score composed by National award winning Composed Bapi Tutul.

The film has been selected and showcased in several international film festivals, one of the biggest being Cannes World Film Festival.

It will be screened in festival de Cannes in May. It has also been showcased in Colombian Inclucine Festival and several qualifying film festivals and has also won awards.

The makers are also gearing up to send this film to academy & BAFTA awards.