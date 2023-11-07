Mangaluru International Airport commences work to install runway centerline lights

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) has begun installing runway centerline lights to improve the visibility of the 2,450-meter-long runway 06/24.

The airport had made provision for the installation of runway centerline lights during the runway recarpeting process. The installation work is scheduled to be completed by March 2024.

A total of 160 centerline lights will be installed and cable ducts will be laid on either side of the runway simultaneously to connect the lights to the main and standby circuits, which will act as failsafe for smooth aircraft operations.

“It is a constant endeavor at MIA to give priority to the safety of aircraft operations,” a spokesperson said. The airport has availed NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) for the duration of the project, and work is carried out during this period to avoid disruption to regular flight operations.

The runway centerline lights, which are inset lights, will complement the runway edge lights and runway threshold lights that are already functional as a visual aid for pilots.