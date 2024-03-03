Mangaluru: Video of church priest assaulting elderly couple goes viral, Diocese removes him from ministry

The Parish priest of Manela Church, in Vitla police station limits, was removed from religious ministry by Diocese of Mangalore on Saturday after a video clipping of him manhandling an elderly couple went viral on social media.
Fr J B Saldanha and Ronald Castelino, PROs (public relation officers) of the Diocese, in a joint press release informed that the priest of Christ the King Church in Manela, Periyaltadka, was removed from the religious ministry till the completion of enquiry. "Another priest would be deputed to serve the spiritual needs of people," PROs stressed in the press release.
“Diocese of Mangalore is deeply saddened by incidents that took place within the boundaries of Christ the King Parish, Manela. We apologise for what had happened on February 29, hurting those involved and people at large. As investigation into the incident by police is underway, Diocese will extend full cooperation to police,” press release stated.
Castelino said apart from the inquiry initiated by government, Diocese will initiate 'canonical inquiry' for establishing the truth in order to take future course of action in a fair manner.”
Meanwhile, Dakshina Kannada district police said a case was registered in Vittal police station and an investigation is in progress.
As both parties are from the same faith, police had appealed public to ignore rumours about the incident. The elderly Gregory Monteiro in his complaint to police had alleged that the Parish Priest Nelson Olivera during the visit to the house had alleged that priest had abused the couple for not donating to the church.
(Published 02 March 2024, 20:42 IST)