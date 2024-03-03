Mangaluru: Video of church priest assaulting elderly couple goes viral, Diocese removes him from ministry

“Diocese of Mangalore is deeply saddened by incidents that took place within the boundaries of Christ the King Parish, Manela. We apologise for what had happened on February 29, hurting those involved and people at large. As investigation into the incident by police is underway, Diocese will extend full cooperation to police,” press release stated.

Castelino said apart from the inquiry initiated by government, Diocese will initiate 'canonical inquiry' for establishing the truth in order to take future course of action in a fair manner.”

Meanwhile, Dakshina Kannada district police said a case was registered in Vittal police station and an investigation is in progress.

As both parties are from the same faith, police had appealed public to ignore rumours about the incident. The elderly Gregory Monteiro in his complaint to police had alleged that the Parish Priest Nelson Olivera during the visit to the house had alleged that priest had abused the couple for not donating to the church.