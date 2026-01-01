<p>Mangaluru: Amid festive celebrations across the city, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=mangaluru">Mangaluru</a> Police launched a proactive and preventive enforcement drive to provide a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=drugs">drug</a>-free environment for citizens.</p><p>As part of the unique drive, teams across all police stations conducted screening of around 1,000 suspects based on credible intelligence and suspicious behaviour. </p><p>The resulted in 52 persons testing positive for drug consumption, informed Mangaluru Commissioner of Police Sudheer Kumar Reddy C H on Thursday. </p>.2 booked for moral policing, one for illegal transportation of beef in Mangaluru.<p>Among the those caught, 25 were students (23 students were from outside the district), while 27 were non-students, including 17 labourers and 10 persons engaged in various occupations. </p><p>"Counseling measures and appropriate legal action as per law will be pursued in a responsible and sensitive manner," emphaised Reddy.</p><p>"This large-scale operation has provided valuable insights into the profile of drug consumers and understand the consumption patterns. This has helped us to further refine our strategies based on the patterns observed and strengthen future preventive efforts." </p><p>Meanwhile police also apprehended three drug peddlers in two separate cases.</p><p>In one case, the accused was found in possession of over 50 grams of MDMA. In the second case, two accused men were found with 200 grams of MDMA. </p><p>"All three accused had criminal backgrounds and their arrest marks another important step toward dismantling the supply networks," the Commissioner declared.</p><p>"Mangaluru police remains committed to safeguarding youth, protecting communities and ensuring that celebrations in the city remains drug-free. With the strong support of a responsible civil society and organisations in Mangaluru, we are confident that together we can effectively combat the drug menace and keep our city safe and clean," Reddy emphasised.</p>