Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

52 people, including 25 students, test positive for drug consumption in Mangaluru

As part of the unique drive, teams across all police stations conducted screening of around 1,000 suspects based on credible intelligence and suspicious behaviour.
Last Updated : 01 January 2026, 15:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 January 2026, 15:37 IST
Karnataka NewsNew YearPoliceMangaluruDrugs

Follow us on :

Follow Us