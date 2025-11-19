Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

Aide of key accused in 2006 BJP leader murder case Abdul Salam Addur held in Mangaluru

After murdering the BJP leader, Kabir was allegedly sheltered for two days at Addur Tibet Colony by brothers Latheef alias Addur Latheef and Abdul Salam Addur, allowing him to evade arrest.
Last Updated : 19 November 2025, 14:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 November 2025, 14:22 IST
India NewsBJPKarnatakamurderMangaluru

Follow us on :

Follow Us