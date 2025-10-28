<p>Mangaluru: BJP's Mangalore City North MLA Dr Y Bharath Shetty has demanded a probe by a sitting judge into the alleged irregularities and corruption in purchases made by the office of Legislative Assembly Speaker UT Khader.</p><p>Addressing mediapersons, Dr Shetty said that crores of rupees had been spent in the name of modifying the Legislators’ House, cars and organising a book fair. </p>.Karnataka: BJP, JD(S) jointly submit no-confidence notice against Speaker UT Khader.<p>“The legislators had not sought any modification of the Legislators’ House. Yet, smart locks have been installed in the legislators’ rooms,” he said.</p><p>He added that beds, bed sheets, curtains, pillows, and other furnishings had been replaced unnecessarily. “Earlier, damaged items were replaced whenever required. Now, additional chairs and other furniture have been supplied without any need. When I questioned the estate manager, he said these purchases were made as per directions from the Speaker’s office,” he said.</p><p>The MLA alleged that several non-emergency purchases were made under Section 4(g) of the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement Act, 1999 (KTPP Act), which allows exemptions from tendering in special cases. He also demanded that the Speaker’s office be brought under the purview of the RTI Act.</p><p>“We are wondering how the Speaker’s office got a 4(g) exemption under the KTPP Act. If modifications were truly needed, they should have been made through proper tender procedures as per government guidelines,” he said.</p><p>Dr Shetty alleged that the government had purchased smart locks, smart safe lockers, smart energy solutions, and stainless-steel water purifiers at inflated prices. </p><p>The MLA said that the issue will be brought to the notice of the Governor and raised in the upcoming Assembly session.</p><p>He further said that while the Speaker’s announcement of a book fair at Vidhana Soudha was initially welcomed, a massive Rs 4.5 crore was spent on the five-day event. </p><p>“Rosewood doors have been installed at the entrance of the Legislative Assembly and carpets have been fully replaced at a cost of several lakhs,” he said.</p><p>Accusing the state government of lacking financial discipline, Dr Shetty said, “When MLAs seek funds for road development, the government does not release them. The announcements of fund releases remain only on paper. The lounge in Vidhana Soudha has been converted into a "massage parlour" where machines are being marketed. Free food is being supplied to all — there needs to be an account of it. We want to know whether the food is subsidised or completely free.” </p>