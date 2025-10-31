<p>Mangaluru: A case has been registered against Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Sharan Pumpwell for sharing an objectionable post on social media.</p><p>Commissioner of Police Sudheer Kumar Reddy C H said Sharan had deleted the post after learning that an FIR had been registered against him and later appeared at Kadri police station for questioning. </p>.Bajrang Dal leaders booked for inviting Sharan Pumpwell, violating event permission.<p>Pumpwell was served a notice to attend the investigation on Monday, he added.<br><br>Meanwhile, separate proceedings have been initiated to forfeit the bond he had executed earlier, the commissioner added.</p>