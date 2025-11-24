<p>Mangaluru: Bantwal Town Police have registered a case against organisers of a wedding ceremony in Bhandaribettu, Bantwal, for using a loud DJ sound system without prior permission and causing public nuisance.</p><p>According to Bantwal Town Police, they received information late on November 22 night that a sound system was being operated at volumes exceeding permitted limits, disturbing public peace in the area. </p>.Mangaluru police chief warns of booking cases against those spreading rumours, creating insecurity among Muslims.<p>When officers visited the spot, they found that as a part of the marriage ceremony, the DJ system was used without obtaining mandatory clearance and playing music at harsh, disruptive levels.</p><p>Following this, Bantwal Town Police registered a case for violations under Sections 36, 37, and 109 of the Karnataka Police Act, along with Sections 5 and 6 of the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000. Police said further investigation is underway.</p>