Case booked for using DJ system without permission, causing public nuisance in Bantwal

According to Bantwal Town Police, they received information late on November 22 night that a sound system was being operated at volumes exceeding permitted limits, disturbing public peace in the area.
Last Updated : 24 November 2025, 09:48 IST
Published 24 November 2025, 09:48 IST
Karnataka News

