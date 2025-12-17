<p>Mangaluru: A case has been registered at the Barke Police Station following ruckus created by inmates of the District Prison in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mangaluru">Mangaluru </a>on December 15. </p><p>According his complaint, Sharanabasappa, Superintendent of the district prison, stated that at around 9.25 am on December 15, he carried out a surprise inspection of room number 4 in ‘A’ barrack, during which his official duties were obstructed. A case was subsequently registered at the Barke Police Station in this connection. Later, a surprise inspection was also conducted in room number 4 of ‘B’ barrack. </p><p>Later in the evening, at around 5.50 pm, inmates of both ‘A’ and ‘B’ barracks, allegedly angered by the inspections, created a ruckus by violently shaking the iron gates of the two blocks and shouting slogans, demanding that officials should not conduct further inspections. When on-duty staff attempted to restrain the inmates and confine them to their respective barracks, the situation escalated and went out of control. The police control room was immediately informed, according to the complaint.</p>.Warder caught smuggling banned items into Mangaluru District Jail.<p>Following this, personnel from the Mangaluru City Police, the Special Action Force and officials and staff from the police station concerned rushed to the prison and brought the situation under control.</p><p>Based on specific intelligence inputs regarding the presence of mobile phones, the police and prison officials conducted a search of the rooms. During the search, three mobile phones were recovered from room number 4 of ‘A’ barrack, while a mobile phone was seized from room number 4 of ‘B’ barrack.</p><p>After normalcy was restored, CCTV camera footage was reviewed, which revealed the involvement of several inmates in the disturbance. From ‘A’ barrack, Moyiddin Farad, Sarfaraz, Mohammed Altaf, Imtiyaz, Abdul Noujeed, Mohammed Sayil Akram and Mohammed Hanif were identified. From ‘B’ barrack, Latesh Jogi, Manjunath, Murugan, Sachin Talapady, Tushar Ameen, Shabarish, Gururaj and Sumanth were found to be involved, according to the to complaint.</p><p>The complainant has sought appropriate legal action against the inmates of both blocks for obstructing officials from conducting their duty and creating unrest. He has also requested further legal proceedings after seizing and examining the four mobile phones recovered during the inspection, by registering a case under Section 42 of the Karnataka Prisons (Amendment) Act, 2022.</p>