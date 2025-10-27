<p>Mangaluru: A case has been registered at the Subrahmanya police station after a complaint was filed by Ratin from Kadaba taluk, alleging that a Facebook post had incited communal hatred.</p><p>According to the complaint, while Ratin was browsing Facebook on October 26, he came across a post on the account named Sunil Panapila. </p>.Social media post sparks debate on impact of 'uncontrolled' migration on Bengaluru infra.<p>The post allegedly promoted enmity between different religious communities and was intended to hurt religious sentiments.<br><br>Based on the complaint, the Subrahmanya police have registered a case under Sections 196 and 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). </p><p>Further investigation is underway.</p>