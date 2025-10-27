Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

Case registered over social media post

The post allegedly promoted enmity between different religious communities and was intended to hurt religious sentiments.
Last Updated : 27 October 2025, 07:18 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 October 2025, 07:18 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMangaluruSocial media

Follow us on :

Follow Us