<p>Mangaluru: A case has been registered at the Surathkal Police Station after a constable was attacked with a stick while attempting to arrest an accused involved in a stabbing incident.</p><p>According to the police, Gururaj from Kana, Katla, assaulted constable Vinayak when a police team went to apprehend him. Gururaj was wanted in connection with a case where t<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/mangaluru/youth-stabbed-during-fight-near-bar-in-karnatakas-surathkal-3773697">wo men, Hasan Mukshit and Nizam, were stabbed near a bar</a> last week.<br><br>Based on a tip-off that Gururaj was hiding near Kulai Gudde at Pragati Nagar in Kulai village, a police team rushed to the spot. The accused was found sitting under a tree and tried to flee upon seeing the police. When constable Vinayak attempted to catch him, Gururaj allegedly attacked him with a wooden stick lying nearby.</p>.Surathkal police nab four in bar attack case; main accused absconding.<p>Even after the constable identified himself as a policeman and showed his ID card, the accused struck him again and kicked him before trying to escape. Other constables soon chased and caught him. </p><p>Police sub-inspector Sudeep M V has lodged a complaint regarding the incident, the police said.</p><p>Police sources added that Gururaj, who is said to be a Bajrang Dal activist, is a known rowdy-sheeter with five previous cases registered against him — including two for attempt to murder, two for assault, and one under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.</p>