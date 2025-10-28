Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

Constable attempting to arrest stabbing case accused attacked in Surathkal

The incident occurred when the police team was trying to apprehend Gururaj, a rowdy-sheeter
Last Updated : 28 October 2025, 06:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 October 2025, 06:52 IST
Karnataka NewsCrimePoliceMangaluru

Follow us on :

Follow Us