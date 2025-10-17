<p>Mangaluru: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has secured permission from the Belthangady court to question the complainant witness for two days in connection with the ongoing probe into the Dharmasthala mass burial case.</p><p>A senior SIT source told DH that the complainant is both the sole accused and the primary witness in the case. “We had submitted an application to the court, and after reviewing it and seeking legal opinion, the Magistrate granted us permission,” the source said.</p>.Dharmasthala case: SIT completes questioning 11 associates of Thimarody.<p>“The complainant plays a central role in the investigation. Our findings so far indicate that several key developments are directly linked to him. Detailed questioning will help us dig deeper and verify the leads we’ve uncovered,” the source added.</p>