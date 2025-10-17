<p>Madikeri: Chants of “Hail Mother Cauvery” echoed through Talacauvery on Friday as the sacred water emerged from the Brahmakundike at 1.44 pm, marking the auspicious occasion of Tula Sankramana.</p><p>Thousands of devotees, young and old, gathered under the scorching sun to witness the Theerthodbhava, a ritual symbolising the origin of the River Cauvery.</p><p>Following the emergence of the holy water, devotees took a dip in the temple pond, while priests sprinkled the teertha on the crowds. Police personnel struggled to control the surge of devotees eager to collect the sacred water.</p>.Karnataka receives 4% excess Southwest monsoon showers, Cauvery basin recorded 9% deficit rainfall.<p>Although Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy were scheduled to attend, both cancelled their visits at the last minute, citing “unfavourable weather conditions.”</p><p>Many devotees undertook the barefoot pilgrimage from Bhagamandala to Talacauvery to mark the pious occasion.</p><p>Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and MLA and Chief Minister’s legal advisor A S Ponnanna also climbed Talacauvery Betta to participate in the ceremony.</p>