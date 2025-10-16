<p>Mangaluru: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged mass burial case in Dharmasthala has completed questioning all 11 close associates of activist Mahesh Shetty Thimarody in connection with financial transactions linked to the case.</p>.<p>The SIT sources told <span class="italic">DH</span> that the inquiry is being carried out daily, focusing on individuals directly or indirectly connected to the investigation.</p>.Dharmasthala case: SIT wants to question complainant again.<p>Officials have reportedly gathered key information from Thimarody’s associates, particularly regarding monetary exchanges and their possible connection to the larger financial trail being examined.</p>.<p>Investigators believe that further questioning of the complainant-witness is essential to clarify inconsistencies and establish links between statements and financial evidence collected so far.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Notice to Mattannavar</p>.<p>Meanwhile, the Belthangady police have issued a notice to activist Girish Mattannavar, directing him to appear before the investigating officer in connection with his recent statement to the media.</p>.<p>According to police sources, officers visited Mattannavar’s residence in Bengaluru on Wednesday and served the notice, asking him to appear for questioning on October 18.</p>.<p>Mattannavar had addressed reporters and commented on the case registered against Thimarody, stating that the latter had not absconded.</p>