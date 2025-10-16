Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

Dharmasthala case: SIT completes questioning 11 associates of Thimarody

The SIT sources told DH that the inquiry is being carried out daily, focusing on individuals directly or indirectly connected to the investigation.
Last Updated : 15 October 2025, 20:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 October 2025, 20:03 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaDharmasthala

Follow us on :

Follow Us