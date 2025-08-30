<p>Mangaluru: The Special Investigation Team which is probing Dharmasthala mass burial case, has taken complainant witness for a mahazar as part of the investigation process.</p><p>Speaking to <em>DH</em>, SIT source said, “We will not disclose the specific locations being covered during the mahazar, to maintain confidentiality. Revealing such sensitive details at this stage could hamper the progress of the investigation. The SIT has therefore decided to maintain strict secrecy to ensure the integrity of the ongoing probe.”</p>.Jain seers express solidarity with Veerendra Heggade, Dharmasthala Kshethra.<p>To a query on Sujatha Bhat’s interrogation, sources said that the interrogation has continued for the fifth day. There is currently no clarity on when the inquiry will conclude. The source clarified that if the investigation finds Sujatha Bhat guilty of misleading the law or committing any offence, the SIT will submit its detailed report to the court. It will then be up to the court to decide on the future course of action as the SIT’s role is limited to presenting its findings, source added.</p><p>Even the gram panchayat officials were also summoned by the SIT as part of the investigation.</p><p>The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report regarding the skull submitted by the complainant witness has not yet reached the SIT.</p><p>In a video statement, Activist Jayant T, who had filed a complaint to the SIT said that SIT has conducted mahazar in his rented house in Bengaluru. "I got to know the complainant witness in April, took him to an advocate, and allowed him to stay for two days in my house. The complainant witness had to prepare some documents through an advocate to be presented at the Supreme Court. “When he came for the third time, he had come with a bag and a "material" to be submitted to the court. The material was taken from Bengaluru to Delhi and then to Mangaluru while meeting DK SP by complainant witness. The SIT is now probing this. I want those who committed the crime be punished. None should suppress truth. Let us all work to bring out the truth," he said.</p><p>Social activist Prasanna Ravi, who has been actively involved in the fight for justice in Sowjanya case, submitted a petition to the SIT on Saturday, urging that the complainant witness be kept under SIT’s custody even after the investigation.</p><p>Speaking to the mediapersons, she said, “It is difficult to say what might happen to the complainant witness after the investigation. For this reason, I have emphasised the need to provide him protection.”</p><p>“Recently, Sowjanya’s mother Kusumavathi, in her complaint to the SIT, stated that the complainant witness has information related to her daughter’s death. Therefore, there is a possibility that he too could be in danger,” said Prasanna Ravi.</p><p>Meanwhile, Youtuber Sameer appeared before Belthangady police in connection with a suo motu case registered against him following a 23 minute AI video on the mass burial case in Dharmasthala.</p>