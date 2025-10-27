Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

Dharmasthala mass burial case: Complainant appears before SIT, 4 others seek time

Sujatha Bhat had claimed that her daughter, Ananya Bhat — a medical student went missing from Dharmasthala in 2003.
Last Updated : 27 October 2025, 16:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 October 2025, 16:37 IST
Karnataka NewsSITDharmasthala

Follow us on :

Follow Us