Five arrested for stealing coffee beans worth Rs 21 lakh in Mangaluru

According to the police, the arrested are Ashlesha Bhat and his associates Narayana Shettigar, Mithun Kumar, Vijaya Shetty, and Mahammad Ashraf.
Last Updated : 09 December 2025, 09:20 IST
