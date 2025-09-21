Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

Health Minister inaugurates Cath lab at Govt Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru

The new Cath Lab has been set up on the ground floor of Wenlock’s newly constructed surgical block.
Last Updated : 21 September 2025, 10:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 September 2025, 10:40 IST
Karnataka NewsDinesh Gundu Rao

Follow us on :

Follow Us