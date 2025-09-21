<p>Mangaluru: District in-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao inaugurated a Cath Lab and relocated dialysis unit at Government Wenlock Hospital on Sunday.</p><p>The new Cath Lab has been set up on the ground floor of Wenlock’s newly constructed surgical block. The 24-bed dialysis unit has been shifted to the fourth floor of the building.</p><p>Through the Cath Lab, procedures like angioplasty and angiogram will now be available to poor patients at the Wenlock Hospital. Specialist doctors and medical staff from KMC Hospital have already been appointed to the Cath Lab.</p>.<p>Speaking to reporters after inaugurating the two facilities, Minister Gundu Rao said this is the first-of-its-kind initiative in a government hospital in the state, where procedures like angioplasty and angiogram are made available through the Cath Lab. Built at a cost of Rs five crore with the support of KMC, the government will bear the cost of medicines, and other expenses. Patients holding BPL cards will receive treatment free of charge, he added.</p>.With few takers for trade, goldsmiths in Karnataka fading.<p>He further said that advanced medical facilities will now be available to the public at Wenlock through this Cath Lab. Currently, even BPL patients are charged for angiogram, but steps are being taken at the state level to provide concessions for them.</p><p>The dialysis wing, which was earlier functioning in the old building, has now been shifted to the new block. Several private companies, including MRPL and KIOCL, supported the construction. The new unit is equipped with 24 dialysis machines to provide free treatment to patients. Since dialysis patients need treatment at least twice a week, each machine can have three to four cycles per day. In Dakshina Kannada, dialysis facilities are already being provided at nine health centres, including new taluk hospitals, with a total of 94 dialysis machines in operation. Responding to a query, the minister said additional machines would be procured in case of necessity with the CSR fund.</p><p><strong>Peritoneal dialysis</strong></p><p>The Minister said that the government will introduce peritoneal dialysis in all the districts in the state. Ten patients, especially children in each district will be selected for Peritoneal dialysis.</p><p>He also said that the issue of nursing students at Wenlock not receiving stipends for the past four years has come to his notice. Since the issue is related to the Medical Education Department and is pending in the finance section, he assured that he would review it on Monday and bring it to the attention of Medical Education Minister Dr Sharanprakash Patil.</p><p>MLC Ivan D’Souza, DHO Dr H R Thimmaiah, Wenlock Hospital superintendent Dr Shivaprakash D S and others were present.</p>