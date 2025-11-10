<p>Mangaluru: A driver from Belthangady foiled an attempt of theft at his neighbour’s locked house and helped in the arrest of the intruder. </p><p>In a complaint, Prakash Shetty from Malady village, Belthangady, working as a driver, said that his neighbour, Prema Shetty, lives alone and was in Qatar for the past four months. </p><p>CCTV cameras were installed in the house. Prema's son-in-law visits her house once a week to check on it.</p><p>On Sunday, at around 10:15 am, Prema’s daughter, Mamatha Shetty, who resides in Guruvayanakere, called the complainant after noticing through CCTV footage that an unknown person removing the fuse and appeared to be attempting a theft. She asked him to immediately go to the house.</p>.Gujarat police arrest dismissed cop Ranjit Kasle in robbery case.<p>When Prakash reached, he saw an unknown man standing on the roof sheet holding an iron rod. On noticing the complainant, the man tried to flee. </p><p>When the complainant raised an alarm, the accused struck him with the rod on his right hand, waist, and right leg while trying to escape.</p><p>Hearing the shouting, locals rushed to the spot. With their help the suspect was caught. Prema’s son-in-law, Subash Shetty, also reached the spot. </p><p>On questioning, he revealed his name as Kiran, a resident of Talapady in Kerala and was handed over to the police. Poonjalkatte Police have registered a case under Sections 331(1), 62, 118(1), and 307 of the BNS Act. </p><p>Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused has been involved in 13 cases registered in Dakshina Kannada district police limits, Mangaluru City police limits, and in Kerala. Investigation is in progress.</p>