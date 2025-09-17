<p>Mangaluru: A 25 year old youth died of a heart attack while trekking towards Konajekallu in Padukonaje village of Moodbidri police station limits.</p><p>According to the police, the deceased is Manoj N. He was working in a CA firm in Mangaluru and hails from Bettampady in Puttur.</p>.22-year-old IIT-Dharwad student dies of heart attack.<p>Manoj, along with his friend Karthik, was trekking to Konajekallu. When he reached the peak of the hilly range, he developed uneasiness and began vomiting and fell ill. </p><p>Karthik who was with him immediately called 108 ambulance. The ambulance which rushed to the spot shifted him to the Community health centre in Moodbidri. Doctors who examined him declared him dead. A UDR case has been registered at Moodbidri police station. </p>