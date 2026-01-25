<p>Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday congratulated all the Padma awardees, and said that their distinguished service has strengthened India's intellectual, cultural and social foundations.</p>.<p>The government on Sunday announced 131 Padma awards for 2026, including five Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri.</p>.<p>In a post in Hindi on X, Adityanath said, "Heartiest congratulations to all the Padma awardees whose distinguished service has strengthened India's intellectual, cultural and social foundations." </p><p>"Uttar Pradesh is especially proud of Padma Vibhushan awardee N. Rajam Ji (Art) and Padma Shri awardees - Anil Kumar Rastogi (Art), Ashok Kumar Singh (Science & Engineering), Buddha Rashmi Mani (Archaeology), Chiranji Lal Yadav (Art), Kewal Krishan Thakral (Medicine), Mangala Kapoor (Literature & Education), Praveen Kumar (Sports), Raghupat Singh (Posthumous) (Agriculture), Rajendra Prasad and Shyam Sundar (Medicine)," he said.</p>.<p>The CM added that their dedication and excellence across art, science, medicine, literature, agriculture and sports reflect the timeless values and immense potential of our great state and nation.</p>.<p>Several Padma awardees from UP have expressed their happiness over getting the honour.</p>.<p>Reacting to her name being announced for Padma Shri, Mangala Kapoor, told PTI, "The award means a lot to me. At this point of time, I cannot simply express my feelings in words." Moradabad-based Chiranji Lal Yadav, who is renowned for his brass engraving work, said that he has been engaged in this art form since 1970.</p>.<p>Padma Shri awardee Anil Rastogi, who is a scientist at the Central Drug Research Institute, hails from Lucknow.</p>.<p>Expressing happiness, Rastogi said, "Though I am a scientist, I got recognition as an amateur artist, and this is a proud moment for me. For this, I would like to thank all my co-actors and directors, as well as the CDRI, which allowed me to hone my interests in theatre." </p><p>When contacted, Rajendra Prasad, who is also from Lucknow, told PTI, "I was left surprised (as the news poured in). It feels great. I think if you continue to work hard in life, you will get everything." Prasad remembered his father, as he attributed his achievement to him.</p>.<p>"My father, who was a businessman, inspired me to become a doctor," he said.</p>