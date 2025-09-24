Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

Karnataka: Spurious wine worth Rs 5.57 lakh seized by excise officials

Excise officials conducted a raid on a house at Lobo Lane in Kadri where spurious wine was being prepared. Photo shared by excise officials.
Last Updated : 24 September 2025, 06:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 September 2025, 06:59 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaCrimeSpurious liquor

Follow us on :

Follow Us