Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

Mangaluru: Attempt to cheat cooperative bank by pledging fake gold chains foiled

On February 2, two customers visited the branch and stated that they wished to pledge gold ornaments in the name of one Abdul Nazeer.
Last Updated : 03 February 2026, 09:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 February 2026, 09:06 IST
Karnataka NewsMangalurucooperative banks

Follow us on :

Follow Us