<p>Mangaluru: A case of cheating has been registered at the Punjalkatte Police Station after fake gold jewellery was allegedly pledged at a cooperative bank branch in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Mangaluru%20">Bantwal</a> taluk.</p><p>According to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Police%20complaint%20">complaint</a> filed by Ashwita (34), a resident of Sarappadi village in Bantwal, she is working as the manager at Odiyoor Sri Vividoddesha Souharda Sahakari Sangha, Madanthyar branch, located in Parenki village of Belthangady taluk. </p><p>On February 2, two customers visited the branch and stated that they wished to pledge gold ornaments in the name of one Abdul Nazeer.</p><p>The customers handed over three gold chains for pledging. However, during verification by appraisers, the three gold chains were found to be fake.</p><p>Following the complaint, Punjalkatte Police registered a case under Sections 318(4), 62 read with 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.</p>