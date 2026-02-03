<p>Co-hosts <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Sri%20Lanka">Sri Lanka</a> have an opportunity to revive their poor show in ICC tournaments in recent times by exploiting home conditions.</p><p>Sri Lanka are going through a 11-year ICC trophy drought, having last won the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=T20%20world%20Cup">T20 World Cup</a> in the 2014 edition. </p><p>Dasun Shanaka will lead the team that is placed in alongside Australia, Zimbabwe, Oman and Ireland. </p>.ICC T20 World Cup 2026: SWOT Analysis | Unpredictable West Indies have a mountain to climb .<p>According to pre-seeding for the Super 8 stage, the co-hosts potentially face Pakistan, England and New Zealand.</p><p><strong>What is in Sri Lanka's favour?</strong></p><p>Sri Lanka, playing most of their matches at home, have a solid batting line-up that includes the experience of Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera and Charith Asalanka, in addition to the promise of Kamindu Mendis. </p><p>Hard-hitting all-rounders like Shanaka, Wanindu Harasanga and Dunith Wellalgage have the potential to turn matches in both the departments. </p><p>Playing on spin-friendly pitches could prove advantageous with Maheesh Theekshana supporting Hasaranga and Wellalage. </p>.ICC T20 World Cup 2026: SWOT Analysis | England chase third title under new captain .<p><strong>What could go wrong?</strong></p><p>Even though Sri Lanka boast a strong record at home, potentially facing England, New Zealand and Pakistan in the later stages would be a challenge. </p><p>The 15-member squad has only three pacers, including the injury prone Dushmantha Chameera and Eshan Malinga. Even Matheesha Pathirana has not been in the best of form and has the tendency to leak runs at crucial phases of the match. </p><p><strong>Sri Lanka squad for T20 World Cup</strong></p><p>Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Janith Perera, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, Eshan Malinga.</p>