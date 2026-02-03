Menu
Apple working on clamshell-based iPhone flip with foldable display: Report

The clamshell-style is a perfect design for a phone. The device will feature a regular phone-like screen and can instantly fold in half its size.
Last Updated : 03 February 2026, 10:36 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Published 03 February 2026, 10:36 IST
