<p>Mangaluru: The Uppinangady Police arrested a man and recovered a stolen ambulance that went missing from near the Gundya check post in Dakshina Kannada.</p><p>The arrested is Shodan (22), a resident of Karkala, Udupi district. He was arrested at Hassan.</p><p>In a complaint, Suresh (46), a resident of Shiradi in Kadaba taluk stated that he was working as a driver of an ambulance. As per his routine, he used to park and lock the ambulance every night near the Gundya check post and return home.</p>.Man held for sexually assaulting minor girl in Mangaluru.<p>On the night of December 19, he parked the ambulance at the usual spot near the check post. As there was a possibility of receiving an emergency call and for the convenience of an alternate driver, he left the ambulance key inside the vehicle. </p><p>The next morning, when he came from home and checked the place where the ambulance was parked, he found that the ambulance was stolen. </p><p>Based on the complaint, Uppinangady Police registered a case under Section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and launched an investigation. </p><p>During the investigation, with the assistance of Hassan district police, the police apprehended Shodan. Following interrogation, the arrested man was produced before the court. The stolen ambulance has been successfully recovered. </p>