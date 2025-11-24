<p>Mangaluru: A man suffered injuries, when four men on a single bike brandished a knife at him, when the former tried to record a video of them carrying knives. </p><p>The injured is Akhilesh. </p><p>Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy C H said that on seeing the four men holding knives, resident Akhilesh followed them to record a video. When the group realised they were being filmed, one of them brandished a knife, injuring Akhilesh.</p><p>While three fled from the scene, the locals managed to catch one of them and handed him over to the police.</p>.Congress high command will decide whatever it is: Mallikarjun Kharge on CM change in Karnataka.<p>The commissioner said all the four suspects had been identified and expressed confidence of arresting them soon. A CCTV footage shows the group coming out of a bar shortly before the incident. The police are are also examining whether the suspects were under the influence of alcohol or any other intoxicant at the time of the incident.</p>