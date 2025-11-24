Menu
Mangaluru man injured in bid to film youths carrying knives

Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy C H said that on seeing the four men holding knives, resident Akhilesh followed them to record a video.
Last Updated : 24 November 2025, 17:52 IST
Published 24 November 2025, 17:52 IST
Karnataka NewsCrimeMangaluru

