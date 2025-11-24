India to host silver level athletics meet in 2026

<p>Bengaluru: Athletics Federation of India is gearing up to host the Indian Open World Athletics Silver Level Continental Tour a couple of weeks after the Commonwealth Games in July-August next year. </p>.<p>Officials confirmed to DH that AFI has sent a letter of intent to Odisha, which hosted the first-ever Bronze Level Continental Tour last August, to host the one-day silver meet in Bhubaneswar. </p>.<p>As per AFI’s proposed calendar for the 2026 season, which is subject to confirmation from the federation’s top brass, the silver meet is slated at the Kalinga Stadium on August 22. The tournament is an upgrade from the bronze-level Continental tour, which is a C category event while the Silver meet is a B category event, likely to attract further quality athletes in search of higher ranking points. </p>.India vs South Africa 2nd Test: Marco Jansen takes six wickets to put visitors on top .<p>The crucial domestic season, which will see athletes aiming for Asian Games and CWG qualification, may see just one event in Bengaluru as the city may host the inaugural Indian Athletics Series in April. In the same month, Mangaluru is likely to host the U-20 Nationals, which will also serve as the trials for the U-20 Asian Championships.</p>