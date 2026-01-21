Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

Mangaluru man loses Rs 1.38 crore in online share market investment scam

In his complaint, the man says a person contacted him through WhatsApp and claimed that investing money would yield high returns
Last Updated : 21 January 2026, 06:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 January 2026, 06:12 IST
Karnataka NewsMangaluruscamCyber crime

Follow us on :

Follow Us