Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

Mangaluru: One more arrested in connection with assault on migrant labourer from Jharkhand

According to commissioner of Police Sudheer Kumar Reddy C H, the arrested is Mohan (37), a resident of Kuloor.
Last Updated : 14 January 2026, 16:22 IST
Published 14 January 2026, 16:22 IST
India NewsKarnatakaMangalurumigrant labourers

