<p>Mangaluru: The Kavoor police have arrested one more person in connection with the assault on a migrant labourer from Jharkhand, after they suspected him of being a Bangladeshi national and demanded proof of his identity.</p><p>According to commissioner of Police Sudheer Kumar Reddy C H, the arrested is Mohan (37), a resident of Kuloor. With this, the total number of arrested has risen to four. </p>.Bengaluru: 26 suspected Bangladeshi migrants detained in ongoing police drive.<p>Following the assault on Diljan Ansari on Sunday evening, the Kavoor police had booked a case under Sections 126,352,351(3),353,109,1118(1),r/w 3(5) of BNS. </p><p>The police on Tuesday had arrested Ratheesh Das alias Lalu (32), Dhanush (24) and Sagar (24) from Kuloor in connection with the assault. </p>