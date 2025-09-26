<p>Mangaluru: The Mangaluru City Police have arrested two men who had been absconding for years and repeatedly evading court hearings, Commissioner of Police Sudheer Kumar Reddy C H said on Thursday.</p><p>The arrested are Sheikh Shahbaz (31) of Mangaluru and Mohammad Nizamuddin alias Bro Nizam (30) of Kasaba Bengre.</p><p>According to police, Shahbaz had been absconding for the past five years in separate cases registered at Barke and Mangaluru East Police Stations. He was traced to Sri Sathya Sai district in Andhra Pradesh and arrested on the night of September 24 by warrant officers Head Constables Chetan B R and Mohan from Barke Police Station, with support from Hindupur 2 Town Police Station CI Abdul Karim. </p>.Mangaluru cluster vision looks for Rs 40,000 crore tech exports by 2034.<p>A case under Section 269 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered against him at Barke for evading court. He also faces multiple cases at Barke, Mangaluru North, Mangaluru South, and Konaje Police Stations.</p><p>Nizamuddin, who had been evading hearings for over a year, was arrested on September 25 by a team from Mangaluru East Police Station led by ASI Machhendranath Jogi, Head Constables Narappa, Abhishek, and PC Vittal Gadad, under the guidance of Inspector Ananthapadmanabha. A case under Section 269 BNS has been filed at Mangaluru East for evading court.</p><p>Police said he also faces warrants from Bantwal Town Police Station under Section 303(2) BNS and from Udupi Town Police Station under Sections 331(4), 305, 238, and 3(5) BNS. In addition, he has cases pending in Mangaluru East, Panambur, Urwa, and Mangaluru South Police Stations.</p>