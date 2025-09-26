<p>New Delhi: India and the US have discussed various aspects of the proposed trade agreement, and both sides have decided to continue their engagements to achieve early conclusion of a mutually beneficial trade pact, the Commerce Ministry said on Friday.</p>.<p>Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal had led a delegation of officials to the US for the trade talks.</p>.Donald Trump slaps 100% tariff on branded drugs import from October 1: What it means for Indian pharma industry? .<p>The Indian delegation returned from the US on September 24 after holding three-day talks.</p>.<p>The delegation held constructive meetings with the US government officials on various aspects of the deal, the ministry said in a statement.</p>.<p>"Both sides exchanged views on possible contours of the deal, and it was decided to continue the engagements with a view to achieving early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Trade Agreement," it added.</p>.<p>During the visit, the minister held meetings with United States Trade Representative Ambassador Jamieson Greer and US Ambassador-designate to India Sergio Gor.</p>.<p>Apart from meetings with the US government representatives on bilateral trade matters.</p>.<p>The delegation also held discussions with key US-based businesses and investors on promoting trade and investment between India and the United States, the statement said.</p>.<p>The meetings with businesses and investors evoked a positive response, it said, adding business leaders reposed confidence in the Indian growth story and expressed their desire to intensify their business activities in the country. </p>