Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Calcutta HC calls Bangladesh deportation of Birbhum residents illegal, orders return in 4 weeks

The high court also rejected the central government’s appeal to grant a temporary stay on Friday’s order.
Last Updated : 26 September 2025, 10:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 September 2025, 10:48 IST
India NewsBirbhumCalcutta HCBangladeshi immigrants

Follow us on :

Follow Us