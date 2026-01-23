<p>Mangaluru: Two separate cases have been registered at the Venur Police Station in connection with a bike theft attempt and a subsequent assault incident reported in Marodi village of Belthangady taluk.</p><p>According to the complaint, on January 20, between 2.10 am and 2.30 am, near Palaragoli in Marodi village, accused Moyideen Naseer and Abdul Samad allegedly attempted to steal a motorcycle belonging to Deviprasad (22), a resident of Marodi village. </p><p>When Deviprasad tried to stop them, the accused allegedly assaulted him and attempted to flee with the bike. Based on the complaint, a case has been registered under Sections 303(2) and 307 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.</p>.Mahad poll violence: Sena Minister Gogawale's son surrenders before police.<p>In an another incident, Abdul Samad (29), a resident of Bengre, in Mangaluru, filed a separate complaint stating that while attempting to take away a motorcycle parked by the roadside, an unlawful assembly of around 25 to 30 people surrounded him and his friend. </p><p>The group allegedly abused them using obscene language, assaulted them with hands and wooden sticks, tied them to a tree, and issued death threats. </p><p>Following this complaint, another case has been registered at Venur Police Station under Sections 189(2), 191(2), 191(3), 352, 115(2), 118(1), 351(2) read with Section 190 of BNS, 2023. </p><p>Police have registered both cases and further investigation is underway.</p>