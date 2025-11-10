Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiagujarat

Gujarat ATS busts alleged ricin terror plot; 3 arrested

ATS said that it arrested 36-year-old Ahmed Mohiyuddin Saiyed, a resident of Rajendranagar in Hyderabad, from Kalol in Gandhinagar district.
Last Updated : 09 November 2025, 21:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 November 2025, 21:11 IST
India NewsGujaratCrimeTerrorismATS

Follow us on :

Follow Us