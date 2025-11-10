Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'We are recognised organisation, categorised as body of individuals': RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

“Even Hindu Dharma is not registered,” Bhagwat said.
Last Updated : 09 November 2025, 21:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 November 2025, 21:17 IST
RSSMohan Bhagwat

Follow us on :

Follow Us