<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dakshina-kannada">Dakshina Kannada</a> MP Captain Brijesh Chowta on Wednesday urged the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation to grant the "Point of Call (PoC)" status to Mangaluru International Airport (MIA). </p><p>Raising the issue in Lok Sabha, he said Mangaluru International Airport is a principal aviation gateway for coastal <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka</a> and adjoining regions of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/kerala-india">Kerala</a>. </p><p>In 2024-25, the airport handled approximately 23.4 lakh passengers, including 7.15 lakh international passengers, along with over 16,800 aircraft movements, registering more than 15 per cent annual growth— clearly demonstrating its rising strategic and commercial importance.</p><p>Since there are a large number of people in Coastal Karnataka working in the Gulf and Middle East, they relies heavily on Mangaluru for international travel. However, the absence of PoC status prevents foreign carriers from operating direct international services, forcing passengers to transit through Bengaluru or Kochi, resulting in higher costs, longer travel times, and avoidable inconvenience for the diaspora, he said. </p><p>Granting PoC status to Mangaluru International Airport would enable direct international connectivity, expand airline operations, and significantly ease travel for overseas workers and their families, he said. </p><p>He further stated that such connectivity would act as a catalyst for trade and investment, supporting key regional industries such as marine exports, arecanut, cashew processing, and petrochemicals, while complementing the growth of the Mangalore Special Economic Zone (SEZ). </p>