<p>Mangaluru: Barke police in Mangaluru have arrested a woman accused in multiple fraud cases across Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts.</p><p>The arrested woman has been identified as Farida Begum, alias Farida, a resident of Muthur, Kuppepadavu in Mangaluru taluk. She was taken into custody in connection with a case registered under Sections 316(2), 318(2), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023.</p><p>According to Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy C.H., the arrest follows a complaint filed by Jayaraya, who runs a laptop sales and service shop. Farida allegedly purchased three laptops worth Rs 1.98 lakh through an associate, paid via invalid cheques, and failed to clear the dues — thereby cheating the shop owner.</p><p>The arrest was carried out under the leadership of Police Inspector Mohan Kottari, with Investigation Officer Vinayak Toragal and a team of women police personnel tracing and apprehending the accused. Farida Begum was produced before court on Sunday and has been remanded in judicial custody till November 3.</p>.Mangaluru Police arrest two for circulating sensitive voice message on social media.<p>Police said Farida had a pattern of visiting jewellery and electronics shops, gaining the trust of owners, and buying expensive items by issuing cheques from various banks that later bounced. She faces several cases of cheating — one each in Kavoor, Bajpe, Moodbidri, Mulki, and Puttur Town police stations in Dakshina Kannada district, and another in Shirva police station in Udupi district.</p><p>She had earlier obtained bail in the Mulki case but failed to appear for trial, leading the court to issue a warrant for her arrest. Police added that she had been absconding in cases registered at Kavoor and Moodbidri stations.</p>