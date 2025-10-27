Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

Siddaramaiah bats for the development of sports, to raise quota for recruitment in police department

The sports quota will be applicable to the recruitment of the police officials of Deputy SP and Sub Inspector ranks and also for police constables.
Last Updated : 27 October 2025, 14:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 October 2025, 14:33 IST
Karnataka NewsSiddaramaiahSports quota

Follow us on :

Follow Us