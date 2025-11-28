<p>Mangaluru: The Panambur <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=police">Police </a>have solved a theft case reported at Panambur beach and recovered all stolen valuables worth Rs 3.33 lakh, within two days of the incident. The stolen items were seized from a juvenile in conflict with the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=law">law</a>.</p><p>Commissioner of Police Sudheer Kumar Reddy said that on November 24, a 24-year-old Swathi Nandipalli had visited Panambur beach with her friend Rohith Vemmaletti. Before entering the water to swim, they kept their belongings—including a 12-gram gold chain, a 2-gram locket, two gold rings weighing 2 grams each, 4-gram gold earrings, a mobile phone belonging to Swathi, and a mobilephone belonging to Rohith—in a black bag left on the shore.</p>.Dharmasthala case: ‘No Ananya did MBBS in KMC in 2003’.<p>When they returned at around 11:50 am, the bag was missing. A theft case was subsequently registered at the Panambur Police Station. The police cracked the case, tracing the stolen property to a juvenile conflict with law. All the valuables, including the gold ornaments and mobile phones, were fully recovered, he said.</p><p>The detection was carried out under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime & Traffic) K Ravishankar and Assistant Commissioner of Police (North sub Division) Srikanta K. The operation was led by in charge Inspector Pramod Kumar, supported by PSIs Jnanasekhar and Shrikala, and head constable Sayyed Imtiyaz, constables Rakesh, and Sharanbasava. </p>