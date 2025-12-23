<p>Mangaluru:A woman suffering from `delusional disorder' was exonerated of murder and other charges by the FTSC (Fast Track Special Court)-1 on Tuesday.</p><p>Beltangady police arrested Yeliamma for having murdered her husband Yohanan with a sickle in wee hours on July 5, 2022. At the start of trial, Yeliamma had confessed to having murdered her husband. But the court realising the gravity of case, continued with the trial proceedings. </p>.Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar meets Manohar Lal Khattar, seeks approval for key Bengaluru projects .<p>Advocates Vikram Raj A and Jeevan A M arguing on behalf of Yeliamma unearthed previous medical records to prove that Yeliamma was suffering from `delusional disorder' and thus had not committed any crime Upholding the arguments of Vikram Raj, Additional District and Sessions Judge, FTSC-1 Mohan J S acquitted Yeliamma.</p><p>The Judge also ordered the District Jail Superintendent to ensure that Yeliamma underwent tests at NIMHANS in order to ensure that if released from prison she was not a threat to self and society.</p>