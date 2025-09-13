<p>Mangaluru: Mangaluru International Airport Limited has unveiled a granite statue depicting Yakshagana at the departure area of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mangaluru">Mangaluru</a> International Airport.</p><p>The statue is part of the airport’s ongoing efforts to integrate local art into its public spaces, creating a culturally immersive experience for passengers and visitors alike. The statue presents a youthful look of calm demeanour, offering travellers and visitors a ringside view into the region’s vibrant artistic traditions.</p><p>Standing tall at 10.25 ft and mounted on a 3-ft pedestal, the statue weighs approximately four tonnes. It is a tribute to the traditional folk-art form of Yakshagana, known for its elaborate costumes, expressive dance, and mythological storytelling.</p>.Mangaluru International Airport earns ACI Level 4 accreditation for customer experience.<p>The artwork is the creation of Himanshu Kumar (38), a sculptor from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/bihar">Bihar</a> who has made <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka</a> his home and embraced its culture as a naturalised Tuluva. Himanshu leads Akrathi Shilpa Kala, a studio renowned for its craftsmanship and dedication to preserving Indian art forms. In just 64 days, Himanshu and his team completed the statue, reflecting both their skill and commitment.</p><p>The airport already boasts of a lenticular wall that presents a peep into the fishing harbour at Bunder, as it looked 100 years ago and now. The airport also has a figurine of a fisherman rowing a boat, the famed ‘pili vesha’, Yakshagana figurines — all at the domestic arrival hall, and a figurine of ‘Kambala’, the famed local folk sport, at the lower ground floor arrival hall.</p>