Many JD(S) MLAs were poised to quit party, prompting its alliance with BJP: Siddaramaiah

Mandya: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said that former prime minister H D Deve Gowda felt compelled to form an alliance between JD(S) and the BJP because many of his MLAs were ready to quit the party.

He said a "drama" was played by the JD(S) patriarch to prevent the JD(S) from becoming "zero". Addressing a public meeting at Malavalli in Mandya district, the chief minister reminded the audience that the JD(S) had got 37 seats in 2018 but lost 18 seats in 2023 when it won only 19 seats in the assembly elections.

"Fearing that they will be 'zero', they forged an alliance with the BJP because many JD(S) MLAs were ready to quit their party. To stop them, Deve Gowda staged the drama [of BJP-JD(S) alliance]," he said.