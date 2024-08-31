Mayor to write to govt to expel nominated Congress corporator

Mangaluru: Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur announced that he would write to the state government to request the expulsion of a nominated Congress Corporator, Kishore Shetty, who was involved in pelting stones at a bus during a recent Congress protest in Mangaluru.
“Along with the FIR copy, I will write to the government immediately. He has been booked under Sections 126(2), 324(4), 118(1), 352, and 190 of the BNS Act. He, along with two others, waylaid the bus at Lalbagh, pelted stones, and injured a female passenger. The FIR states that Kishore Shetty damaged the front windshield and headlight of the bus, causing an estimated loss of Rs 50,000,” the Mayor told media persons.
The corporator, when taking the oath in the council, promises to remain committed to democracy. However, it is tragic that the same corporator has engaged in damaging public property, he lamented.
The Congress Corporators attempted to cover up their act of pelting stones at the bus by disrupting the council meeting. They raised slogans and entered the well of the house, preventing the meeting from continuing, he alleged.
'Goonda behaviour'
“The goonda behavior of the Congress leaders was exposed during the council meeting. Citizens of Mangaluru should be cautious when electing their representatives in the upcoming City Corporation elections which will be held after six months,” the Mayor warned.
He added, “I have not denied any corporators, including opposition leaders, the opportunity to air their grievances during the council meeting. However, the opposition members conspired politically to disrupt the smooth conduct of the meeting.”
Corporator Sangeetha Nayak had submitted a written request seeking permission to raise the issue of stone-pelting and damage to public property.
Road Repairs
Regarding the pothole-ridden roads within the city limits, the Mayor stated that the potholes on routes where Ganesha idol processions will take place during the festival will be filled on a priority basis immediately. Due to the heavy rainfall in the city, repair works were delayed, but they will be resumed within three to four days.
Published 31 August 2024, 10:17 IST