Mayor to write to govt to expel nominated Congress corporator

Mangaluru: Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur announced that he would write to the state government to request the expulsion of a nominated Congress Corporator, Kishore Shetty, who was involved in pelting stones at a bus during a recent Congress protest in Mangaluru.

“Along with the FIR copy, I will write to the government immediately. He has been booked under Sections 126(2), 324(4), 118(1), 352, and 190 of the BNS Act. He, along with two others, waylaid the bus at Lalbagh, pelted stones, and injured a female passenger. The FIR states that Kishore Shetty damaged the front windshield and headlight of the bus, causing an estimated loss of Rs 50,000,” the Mayor told media persons.

The corporator, when taking the oath in the council, promises to remain committed to democracy. However, it is tragic that the same corporator has engaged in damaging public property, he lamented.