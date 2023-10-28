MCC clears over 831 tonnes of excess waste in 12 days of Dasara

Even as all the events of Dasara remained intact though it was termed traditional Dasara, the heritage city drew huge crowds of tourists.
The civic workers of Mysuru City Corporation have cleared as much as 831 tonnes of excess waste in Mysuru city in 12 days during Dasara from October 14 to October 26, according to MCC Health officer N P Venkatesh.
Apart from 2,200 civic workers of MCC, who worked between 6 am and 2 pm, as many as 385 additional employees were taken on outsource basis, to clean the city during Dasara. The additional staff worked in three shifts for eight hours each, including overnight to keep up the Clean City image of Mysuru intact. The waste generated in Dasara venues, including food mela and city roads, including roads around Mysuru Palace and Jamboo Savari procession route, were cleared.
Venkatesh said that Mysuru city generates 550 tonnes of solid waste per day. Apart from that 60 to 70 tonnes of additional waste was collected per day during Dasara.
The MCC cleared more than 120 tonnes of waste on Vijayadashami night and the next day on the Jamboo Savari procession route and Palace premises. They have cleared 15 loads of ash gourds and banana stalks in the city during Ayudha puja and Vijayadashami, which was later handed over to feed the cows at Pinjrapole at the foot of Chamundi Hill, he said.