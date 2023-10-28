MCC clears over 831 tonnes of excess waste in 12 days of Dasara

Apart from 2,200 civic workers of MCC, who worked between 6 am and 2 pm, as many as 385 additional employees were taken on outsource basis, to clean the city during Dasara. The additional staff worked in three shifts for eight hours each, including overnight to keep up the Clean City image of Mysuru intact. The waste generated in Dasara venues, including food mela and city roads, including roads around Mysuru Palace and Jamboo Savari procession route, were cleared.