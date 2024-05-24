Measures for Taluk Panchayat, Zilla Panchayat & BBMP elections after Lok Sabha poll results: Karnataka CM

Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that they would take measures for Taluk Panchayat, Zilla Panchayat and even BBMP elections after the counting of Lok Sabha elections.

The CM said they will discuss with experts and take measures for delimitation, reservation related to those elections by following all legal formalities.

He was speaking to media persons in Mysuru on Friday.

When asked about demand by Congress leaders for MLC post to former MLA Dr S Yathindra, he said, "While Congress High command decided that I should contest in Varuna instead of Kolar in legislative assembly election, since Yathindra was sitting MLA here, they had assured of giving MLC post to him. Now it is left to their decision. I don't know about it," he said.