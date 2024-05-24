Measures for Taluk Panchayat, Zilla Panchayat & BBMP elections after Lok Sabha poll results: Karnataka CM

Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that they would take measures for Taluk Panchayat, Zilla Panchayat and even BBMP elections after the counting of Lok Sabha elections.
The CM said they will discuss with experts and take measures for delimitation, reservation related to those elections by following all legal formalities.
He was speaking to media persons in Mysuru on Friday.
When asked about demand by Congress leaders for MLC post to former MLA Dr S Yathindra, he said, "While Congress High command decided that I should contest in Varuna instead of Kolar in legislative assembly election, since Yathindra was sitting MLA here, they had assured of giving MLC post to him. Now it is left to their decision. I don't know about it," he said.
On H D Kumarswamy making allegations against DCM D K Shivakumar about distribution of pen drives of videos allegedly involving Prajwal, he said, said, "Those videos were allegedly about the rape and sexual abuse by Kumarswamy's brother's son. That is the crime. It is not about who copied those videos and distributed them. He is making statements in order to dilute the issue. They should respect the law of the land," he said.
When asked about H D Devegowda stating that they would isolate Prajwal from the family if he doesn't return, he questioned, "Did he go without their knowledge without telling family."
When asked on Kumaraswamy's statement that Prajwal was not connected to him, he said, "How was he connected to him, when he said that he was not his brother's son but his own son during the Lok Sabha election campaign?" he questioned.
He added, "I have written two letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting to cancel the diplomatic passport of Prajwal. But he has not responded so far. In fact he has not answered most of my letters. He was supposed to respond, when a CM of an elected Government writes," he said.
When asked about HDK not giving any case to SIT during his tenure as CM, he said, "SIT is a special team formed for investigation by our own police, but with special concentration towards a particular issue. We have all the confidence about it. I have no information if any case was handed over to SIT during HDK's tenure as CM," he said.
About Mandya district administration writing to the government about Cauvery river getting polluted, he said, "as the population and industries grow, there would be chances of effluents of those industries getting mixed up with water," he said.