Meet Bhuvaneshwari Kamble, This Woman Is Rewriting Rural Futures

<p>Why should people be forced to leave their villages in search of work? This is the question that changed everything for Bhuvaneshwari Kamble. </p><p>In Vijayapura district of North Karnataka, a region affected by high levels of distress migration and lack of local employment, Bhuvaneshwari Kamble began working with rural women to create livelihoods within their own villages. Her work focused on understanding how migration impacts women the most, and on building practical, sustainable solutions. She helped women gain skills, confidence, and income. What began with her own sister soon grew into a movement. </p><p>Today, over 400 women have found sustainable livelihoods through initiatives such as organic farming, millet and groundnut cultivation, food processing, value-added products, and local entrepreneurship. By focusing on women’s empowerment, rural livelihoods, skill development, and local markets, Bhuvaneshwari Kamble has shown that migration is not inevitable when opportunity is created close to home. </p>